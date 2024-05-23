ABS data corrects kill details

Drought in 2019 was behind the escalation in slaughterings. But despite there being 750,000 extra cows killed in 2019 compared to the year before, capacity was not overwhelmed by supply. Had it been, the price of cattle would have fallen dramatically, but this was not the case. The year opened at 460c/kg for heavy cow in southern Queensland, momentarily fell to 380c/kg in March but was back up to 440c/kg in April. By July it was 460c/kg, surging to 500c/kg in October, 520c/kg in November before ending at 480c/kg under a late rush.