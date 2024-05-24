Touch of Paradise at Mount Whitestone | Video

Mount Whitestone Paradise is an attractive 91 hectare (225 acre) property located in the Mount Whitestone district about 20km south west of Gatton, 42km from Toowoomba and 113km from Brisbane.
Positioned on the bitumen Dry Gully Road, the property is in two freehold titles: 65ha (160 acres) and 26ha (65 acres) and has brown to chocolate soils covered in Gatton panic and Rhodes grass.
The well maintained property has 3.2ha (8 acres) flats along Paradise Creek, recently, which were previously cultivated and have been planted with improved pastures.
The balance of the property is shaded ironbark, gum, and softwood scrub country.
Paradise is well fenced into nine main paddocks, each with a watering point, and is currently running 42 breeders and progeny.
The steel and timber cattle yards have a curved race, a covered crush, and loading ramps.
Water is supplied from four dams, the semi-permanent Paradise Creek, and storage tanks.
Improvements include an air-conditioned 15 year old three bedroom plus office Devonbourne home with verandahs.
The impressive homestead has stunning 180 degree elevated views into the Lockyer Valley, Tenthill Conservation Park.
The garden boasts established trees including fruit trees and as well as natives, shrubs and lawns.
Other improvements include a secure three bay machinery shed, a 12x16m machinery shed, a 16x9m hay shed, and a demountable storage shed.
Mount Whitestone Paradise will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on June 28.
