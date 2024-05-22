Farm Online
Aussies vie to be named World Young Shepherd champion

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
May 22 2024 - 3:00pm
Gabbie Horton and Jack Grundy have headed to France for the World Young Shepherds competition.
Gabbie Horton and Jack Grundy have headed to France for the World Young Shepherds competition.

Two young Australian wool growers will vie against farmers from across the world in the World Young Shepherds competition in France.

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer

