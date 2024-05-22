Aussies vie to be named World Young Shepherd champion

Two young Australian wool growers will vie against farmers from across the world in the World Young Shepherds competition in France.
Gabbie Horton and Jack Grundy were handpicked by WoolProducers Australia to represent the nation at the competition, also known as Ovinpiades Mondiales, after the organisation was approached by the French embassy.
In collaboration with the Peter Westblade Scholarship and training organisation Hay Inc the two were identified as ideal representatives of Australia's sheep and wool industry and will now vie against other passionate young people from around the globe, with the competition kicking off this weekend.
This year's Ovinpiades Mondiales brings together 29 competitors from 15 countries including Argentina, Canada, Chile, Peru, Armenia, Benin, Ivory Coast, Togo, Australia, Belgium, Spain, Ireland, France and the UK.
Participants will travel throughout France competing and getting a tour of the French sheep industry, with the final presentation to take place at the Bergerie Nationale in Rambouillet, an agricultural training centre and model sheep farm with a history dating back to Louis XVI.
The competitors will be tested on skills such as shearing, handling, hoof trimming, ewe health assessment and electric fence building.
Ms Horton, originally from Tasmania, is a Peter Westblade Scholar currently working in New South Wales.
"I am really looking forward to the international networking opportunities that the Ovinpiades competition will offer, and the chance to learn with likeminded people about the sheep industry in a different country," she said.
"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for passionate young sheep enthusiasts and I intend on making the most of every second."
Mr Grundy is off a property near Padthaway in South Australia and is a graduate of the Hay Inc. program.
"The Ovianpiades Competition is a great away for passionate young sheep enthusiasts to come together and compare and contrast different sheep farming techniques," Mr Grundy said.
"I'm really looking forward to meeting, competing against, and learning different practices from young farmers from around the globe".
WoolProducers general manager Adam Dawes said it was a great opportunity for the pair to not only represent Australia in an international event, but to build their global network of industry contacts.
"The competition hasn't run for about 10 years but they're looking at getting it happening annually again," he said.
"The last winner was a Kiwi, so it's not just a European focus.
"I think Gabbie and Jack will both do a very good job, they're well-rounded, young emerging leaders in our industry."
Organisers behind the relaunched event hope that it will become a key event for the global sheep industry, with different participating countries taking turns to host it.
