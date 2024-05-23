Noondoomally presented with excellent feed and early access for buyer

Destocked Western Downs property Noondoomally is being presented with an excellent body of feed and early access for the buyer.
Covering 764 hectares (1888 acres), the freehold property in the Southwood district west of Moonie has been progressively developed to represent a versatile grazing enterprise.
In addition to the large body of feed, there is good water and suitable infrastructure, it offers a unique opportunity to acquire a developed grazing landholding in the tightly held Moonie region.
Noondoomally is located 50km west of Moonie and 180km west of Dalby.
The property has a generally flat topography with fertile soil types.
The country comprises of predominantly cleared brigalow belah scrub, poplar box flats and coolabah areas.
A large part of the property is described as being arable, providing an opportunity to develop a mixed farming enterprise.
The securely watered property is bisected by Noondoomally Creek and has four dams.
The property has a carrying capacity of 140-150 breeders plus calves and weaners.
Infrastructure includes a well designed set of steel cattle yards and a self-contained 40 foot furnished, two bedroom ATCO accommodation unit positioned under a large machinery shed with off grid solar power.
Noondoomally will be auctioned for first time in 65 years by JLL Agribusiness in Dalby on June 6.
Contact Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, or Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, JLL Agribusiness.
