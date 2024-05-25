Farm Online
How to slash Australia's staggering $1.78b fruit and vege loss by 2030

May 25 2024 - 2:00pm
CQUniversity's Centre for Regional Economies and Supply Chains director Professor Delwar Akbar led the research to establish waste causes and propose interventions for industry. Picture supplied
An Australian-first initiative has been launched to halve Australia's food waste by 2030, and reduce an incredible $1.72 billion of fruit and vegetables being wasted each year.

