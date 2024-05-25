How to slash Australia's staggering $1.78b fruit and vege loss by 2030

More than 3 million tonnes of fruit and vegetables are wasted every year, enough to fill the MCG to the brim five times.

Bananas are Australia's most wasted fruit, representing 23.7pc of all fruit waste, followed by oranges at 19.1pc, and apples at 18pc.

The average percentage of crop waste for bananas and melons is 20 to 29 per cent

A 20pc reduction in melon wastage would save 48,953 tonnes of melons, and more than $53 million a year,