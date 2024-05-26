Offers of more than $12m for quality farming, grazing country | Video

Offers of more than $12 million are being sought on the 3897 hectare (9626 acre) Come By Chance property Midgee.
Offered by Marty and Karen Brennan, the has more than 2000ha of cultivation and is currently running about 450 Angus cows and calves as well as about 350 crossbred lambs.
The farming area has grey-black soils and is generally used to grow winter crops including wheat, barley and chickpeas. Up to 200ha of forage sorghum and oats are also grown.
A further 308ha have been cleared and raked but are currently used for grazing.
Midgee is fenced into nine main paddocks. The grazing paddocks feature excellent stands of buffel, in addition to summer varieties including Mitchell grass. Trefoil clover, crows foot and assorted herbage also grow in winter.
Traditionally a wool region, infrastructure is still in place to run sheep for meat and/or wool production. There are currently around 350 crossbred lambs on the property.
Midgee is very well watered. The Bunglegully Trust Bore supplies eight 22,000 litre tanks, which is reticulated to more than 25 troughs. Each grazing paddock has two troughs.
There are also two main dams.
The average annual rainfall is about 485mm (19 inches).
Improvements include a 690 square metre machinery shed, a hay shed, and a 117sq m storage shed with lock-up rooms.
There are also steel panel cattle yards for 300 head, an older four stand shearing shed with yards for 1200 head, and stables.
The sprawling, centrally located four bedroom, three bathroom Midgee homestead (circa 1900s) has spacious gauzed verandahs and is set within established lawns.
There are also three bedroom workers' quarters, and an older two bedroom cottage.
Contact Michael Guest, 0429 921 700, Rural Property NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.