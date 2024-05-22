Farm Online
Home/Beef

Stamping out the 'rats and mice' who rip-off high end beef labels

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
May 23 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew McDonald, director of sales, marketing and corporate affairs with NH Foods, at Beef Australia in Rockhampton. Picture Shan Goodwin.
Andrew McDonald, director of sales, marketing and corporate affairs with NH Foods, at Beef Australia in Rockhampton. Picture Shan Goodwin.

High-end Australian beef brands have long battled counterfeiting both on home soil and overseas and it seems the thing working best to stamp it out is building relationships with the right people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.