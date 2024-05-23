Wando offers a versatile mix of country with development potential

Boggabri property Wando has a versatile mix of country that ranges from alluvial flats with a proven history of quality lucerne production on the banks of Horsearm Creek, through to very gently undulating arable soils and some steeper timbered country.
Located on Black Mountain Creek Road, the 403 hectare (996 acre) property is situated 5km from the Maules Creek Campdraft Grounds and Fairfax School and 45km south east of Narrabri and 76km south of Gunnedah.
Wando currently has an excellent body of native pastures and is described as having significant upside with further developing of the cropping and pasture programs.
About 260ha (642 acres) is considered arable.
Water is supplied by eight dams and a well. The well was previous equipped with a diesel pump and licenced for irrigation. The sale includes a groundwater access licence.
Improvements include two HE silos, steel cattle yards with crush and loading ramp, sheep yards, a double garage, two bay 16x10m machinery shed, a three bay 26x10m machinery/hay shed, and several other sheds.
The main home on Wando is set among well established trees, and is suitable for refurbishment and is described as having the potential to be a showpiece.
There is also a two bedroom cottage in need of repair.
Wando will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Tamworth on June 20.
Contact Riley Gibson, 0417 441 688, or Scott Simshauser, 0427 950 454, Ray White Rural.
