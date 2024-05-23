Fertility is king in northern beef, breeding seminar hears

Fertility is king of northern beef production. This message was reiterated by a panel of leading reproductive scientists, geneticists and agribusiness professionals in the Breeding Brilliance seminar at Beef Australia in Rockhampton.
The event, hosted by leading Brahman bull producers, CBV Brahmans, LCL Brahmans, Copley Pastoral, GEG Bulls and IVV Polls, and led by Dr Mike Stephens, included some of the industry's most forward-thinking and passionate professionals.
Emeritus professor Mike D'Occhio, professor Jim Kinder, professor Ben Hayes and consultant Ian McLean were speakers.
Bush AgriBusiness' managing director, Mr McLean, reflected on the analysis of financial data when speaking to the impacts of fertility on profitability.
"Fertility is a key driver for herd productivity, driving income, which in turn drives profitability," said Mr McLean.
Referring to joint Bush AgriBusiness and QAAFI research, which utilised financial, genetic and production data across various Queensland regions, Mr McLean explained fertility had the largest impact on the bottom line of businesses in all regions.
When reflecting on the selection of seedstock producers, Mr McLean emphasised the need to identify and seek out studs aligning with a commercial producer's breeding and profit objectives.
"Hitch onto a bull supplier who is going in the right direction and travel in their wake," he said.
Mr McLean highlighted that while a balanced selection approach was essential, "fertility should always be number one".
Professor Kinder, from The Ohio State University, distilled the reproductive process by analogising it with an orchestration, in which the hypothalamus conducts the hormones which dictate reproductive function.
When discussing the elements which significantly impacted profitability, Prof Kinder highlighted adaption and fertility as key.
"If producers are going to have truly sustainable beef production enterprises, there will need to be selection of animals that 'best' adapt to changing environmental conditions, in order to produce subsequent generations of offspring and thus beef they market," he said.
"Therefore, reproduction is the ultimate trait for sustainability in a beef production enterprise."
Emeritus Professor Mike D'Occhio, of The University of So Paulo, focused on the "Pathway to Pregnancy", delving into the critical first 21 days in-utero and the importance of uterine receptivity.
He emphasised the power of multidisciplinary science, specifically genomics and reproductive biology, affirming that the "fertility of CBV genetics is backed by science".
"Genomic studies in CBV Brahmans have identified genes associated with key reproductive events in the critical first 21 days of in-utero life in cattle," he said.
"But this is a work in progress, with questions remaining on the genes/biology which fully explain the distinctive fertility of CBV Brahmans."
QAAFI's professor Ben Hayes discussed the genomic tools available to producers to accelerate genetic gain for fertility. He explained 87 genes impact upon reproduction, including PLAG1 and HMGA2.
Professor Hayes explained that when using genomic tools to accelerate genetic gain, it is important to focus on a balanced breeding objective. He highlighted that herds that record phenotypical data get the most accurate EBV/GBV.
Reflecting on the research conducted with BushAgribusiness, Professor Hayes emphasised the need for producers to focus on reproductive performance, especially those in tougher northern environments.
"The harsher the environment, the more important fertility is to you," said Prof Hayes.
The day's key themes were a major emphasis on fertility and adaptability in breeding operations, while adopting a balanced approach to breeding objectives.
