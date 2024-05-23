Farm Online
Home/Beef

Fertility is king in northern beef, breeding seminar hears

By Josie Copley
May 23 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fertility is king of northern beef production, a special breeding seminar at Beef Australia heard. Picture Lucy Kinbacher.
Fertility is king of northern beef production, a special breeding seminar at Beef Australia heard. Picture Lucy Kinbacher.

Fertility is king of northern beef production. This message was reiterated by a panel of leading reproductive scientists, geneticists and agribusiness professionals in the Breeding Brilliance seminar at Beef Australia in Rockhampton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.