Hunt for top talent as applications open for 2024 feedlot industry awards

Feedlot businesses and their staff are being encouraged to showcase their talent and be positioned as industry leaders by applying for a variety of awards run by the Australian Lot Feeders' Association (ALFA).
Applications have opened for ALFA's coveted Young Lot Feeder of the Year Award, Excellence in Feedlot Education Medal, and Community Heroes Award.
The three initiatives highlight the achievements of lot feeding businesses and the talent they cultivate.
ALFA president Barb Madden said the awards program is the best way to identify rising talent and support the prosperity of the industry's emerging leaders.
"Our industry is full of people and businesses that make incredible contributions to not only their feedlots, but the wider community," Mrs Madden said.
"The various Awards ALFA run provide a pathway for individuals to develop their skillset and advance their careers in the lot feeding industry, while also recognising their significant contribution to the sector."
Last year's program saw a variety of leaders from across the industry celebrated as part of ALFA's SmartBeef23 event, while this year's winners will be announced during the grain fed beef industry's premier event BeefEx 2024, held in Brisbane on October 15 to 17.
Applications for each award are accepted through submission on the ALFA website.
Proudly sponsored by Performance Feeds, the Young Lot Feeder of the Year Award provides a chance for emerging leaders to demonstrate their vision for the future of the industry, with the winner receiving a $5000 study bursary to further their contribution to the feedlot sector.
The award seeks to identify, develop and reward individuals who have a clear outlook of their pathway within the feedlot industry, and an aptitude for demonstrating leadership in the future.
Young people who aspire to become industry leaders are encouraged to apply for this prestigious industry award.
Those who actively invest in advancing their skillset in the fundamentals of lot feeding through eLearning on the industry's training hub Feedlot TECH are invited to apply for the Excellence in Feedlot Education Medal, proudly sponsored by Zoetis.
Feedlot employees with over 100 points on Feedlot TECH are eligible to apply for the award, and through applying must articulate the skills and knowledge acquired and the significance of investing in personal development.
ALFA encourages those who are invested in upskilling themselves in the fundamentals of lot feeding and relevant industry training to apply for the chance to win an all expenses paid trip to attend the industry's showcase conference BeefEx2024, and $1000 towards further professional development.
Feedlots who go above and beyond in supporting and nurturing their local communities and environment are encouraged to submit their work for the Community Heroes Award, proudly sponsored by Lallemand Animal Nutrition.
The award is intended to showcase the variety of ways that feedlots give back. These can include community initiatives, such as outreach and engagement with local schools or groups, and environmental initiatives, including conservation and protection of land and wildlife or regenerative practices such as planting trees.
Feedlots are required to submit a short description of their initiative to be in the running to receive a $5000 cash donation towards a nominated local charity, business, or feedlot initiative.
Entries for the Young Lot Feeder of the Year Award and Education Medal close on 30 June, and the Community Heroes Award on 31 July.
The winners for each of the awards will be announced at BeefEx, held in Brisbane in October.
You can visit the ALFA website for more details and to submit an application.
