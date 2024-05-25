Annameike hopes to combine her career passions

Annameike Cozens isn't sure if she wants to become a vet or drive a tractor - so she's trying both.
Although only 18, Annameike has already invested in a new tractor and started a contracting business and is half way through her veterinary nursing course with an eye on progressing to further study in veterinary science.
"I want to become a vet but I also want to drive tractors," she said.
"I'd love to mix both. I'd like to split my time doing the things I enjoy."
With the support of a DemoDAIRY Foundation school scholarship, Annameike is enjoying her vet nursing course through the Gordon Institute in Geelong.
She is also working at the Warrnambool Vet Clinic and a dairy farm at Purnim on the weekends.
"If I was to become a vet, it would be for large animals, which is what I love," she said.
Annameike added that the $5000 scholarship from DemoDAIRY Foundation had been a big help with the purchase of books and a laptop.
She was raised on a small beef farm at Bushfield and the family also has small properties at Panmure and Terang.
Her father John is also a truck driver and helps on the beef properties on weekends, while her grandfather John senior is also active in the business.
With support from her father and grandfather, Annameike recently bought a 185 Puma tractor along with a twin rotor and front mower.
"It's pretty cool to have my own tractor at 18. It has all the bells and whistles," she said.
"It is a big investment but mum and dad are around to help if needed. We bought it a bit too late in the season but I've done a bit of hay and slashing with it.
"My friends think I'm a bit crazy but people take risks and I'm confident it will pay off."
DemoDAIRY Foundation supports the efforts of a range of people with an interest in dairying who are building towards a career that supports the industry.
