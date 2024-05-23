Live-ex lays out its stats: Volumes, value, voyage lengths and mortality rates

While mortality rates from other livestock sectors are not reported as regularly or comprehensively, the livestock export industry compares favourably to data that is publicly available. For instance, the average daily shipboard mortality rate for sheep in 2023 was 0.0062pc, the lowest on record. The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Science's farm survey reported a sheep mortality rate of 4.5pc in 2019-20, which equates to a daily mortality rate of 0.0123pc.

