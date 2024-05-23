Farm Online
Home/Beef

Live-ex lays out its stats: Volumes, value, voyage lengths and mortality rates

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated May 23 2024 - 6:11pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first State of the Industry report from LiveCorp, which comprehensively lists facts and figures about the livestock export sector, was released today.
The first State of the Industry report from LiveCorp, which comprehensively lists facts and figures about the livestock export sector, was released today.

Nearly half of all live cattle voyages during 2023 had zero mortalities and the overall annual mortality rate was 0.05 per cent, the equal lowest on record.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.