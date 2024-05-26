Unique Pioneer River cattle and cane

Pinevale is a unique 360 hectare (889 acre) irrigated riverfront property producing both cane and cattle.
Situated on Pinevale Road, the property in four freehold titles is located 40 minutes drive west of Mackay and 20 minutes from Marian.
Pinevale features an outstanding kilometre long frontage of the beautiful Pioneer River.
The fertile loam and scrub soils extend across the entire 100ha (250 acre) cultivation area.
Cane is grown on 76ha (188 acres), with about 3000 tonnes produced for the 2024 harvest.
Pinevale is very well watered by 223 megalitre riparian allocation drawn from the river.
There are also two bores with 110ML and 147ML allocations.
Irrigation water is reticulated through a 5km six inch PVC underground mains and hydrants system.
There is also permanent water in the creeks and four dams.
A 50 cane bin tramline siding is also on the property.
An additional 34ha (86 acre) area previously used to grow cane is now well established with improved and irrigatable Rhodes grass pasture.
Pinevale is well suited to hay, legume or silage production.
The balance of the property is mostly lightly timbered open forest ridge country growing signal and Rhodes grasses as well as well established stylos. Other pasture varieties include Mekong, panic and kazungula.
The carrying capacity is estimated at about 280 breeding females on 280ha presently not in the cultivation area.
Cattle numbers are said to be able to be dramatically increased with cultivation areas being put to pasture, fertiliser and irrigation.
The well fenced property is divided into five paddocks plus two holding paddocks. Most of the fencing is new.
There are also new steel cattle yards, comfortably able to handle about 360 head.
Improvements include a cottage in need of renovation, a 387 square metre machinery shed/workshop, and a 231sq m open front machinery shed.
Marketing agent Gary Johns, Nutrien Harcourts, said Pinevale had access to the upper reaches of the Mirani Weir on the Pioneer River.
"The deep alluvial soils for heavy rotational grazing and farming deliver a guaranteed annual prime trade turnoff under all seasonal conditions," Mr Johns said.
"There is also 250 acres to suit irrigated cane production."
"Pinevale offers an enviable lifestyle with an impressive cash flow and income."
Expressions of interest close with Nutrien Harcourts on July 11.
