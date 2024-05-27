Farm Online
Young stock data focus helps boost BPI

By Rick Bayne
May 27 2024 - 10:00am
The Rushton family operate Benlock Jerseys in Northern Victoria near Rochester. Picture supplied
A trip to the United States showed one Northern Victorian dairy farmer how quickly the genetic merit of a herd can improve.

