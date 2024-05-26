Farmer Ambassador program strengthening

A NEW cohort has been introduced to Dairy Australia's Farmer Ambassador program, which has seen more than 65 farmers participate since launching in 2020.
With a strong focus on building and maintaining community trust for Australian dairy, local farmers are stepping into the role of Farmer Ambassadors to share their authentic stories and lived experiences.
The latest group of Farmer Ambassadors hail from all dairy regions across Australia.
They bring a diverse mix of farming and business systems, roles on farm and depth of experience on and off farm. With this in mind, the ambassadors will be able to share their unique story with the community.
Each farmer nominated by their regional office joins a hybrid program offering personal and professional development, which started in March.
Over the year, the group will undertake training focused on building skills to effectively communicate through the media, on social media or delivering presentations.
During the online workshop sessions, Dairy Australia marketing engagement lead Stephanie Tarlinton said this year's Farmer Ambassadors brought a wealth of experience, passion and enthusiasm to proudly represent and promote their industry.
In May, the group meets at Dairy Australia's Southbank office for a skills forum focused on supporting the farmers with hands-on learning experiences on how to leverage their position as a trusted profession with-in the community.
Farmer Ambassadors will also learn about communicating topics, such as the health and nutrition benefits of dairy foods, sustainability and animal welfare to difference audiences.
If you or someone you know would be interested in being involved in the next group of Farmer Ambassadors, get in touch with Ms Tarlinton by emailing stephanie.tarlinton@dairyaustralia.com.au.
