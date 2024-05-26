Farm Online
Farmer Ambassador program strengthening

May 26 2024 - 1:00pm
Mahlah Grey is one of the participants on the 2024 Farmer Ambassador program. Picture supplied
A NEW cohort has been introduced to Dairy Australia's Farmer Ambassador program, which has seen more than 65 farmers participate since launching in 2020.

