Border Rivers irrigation water in demand with 2058 megalitre auction

Strong interest is expected in an auction of unsupplemented water in the Border Rivers' Macintyre Zone.
On offer are three 686 megalitre licences totalling 2058ML, with each licence has a volumetric limit of 1715ML.
Marketing agent Clayton Smith, JLL Agribusiness, said the licences would be offered individually with the purchaser of first allocation having the option to purchase the remaining lots.
Recent sales had been in the $5000 to $5800/ML range, he said.
The licences operate under the Queensland Border Rivers continuous accounting system and can be used on either side of the Queensland/NSW border.
The auction will be held in Goondiwindi on June 13.
Contact Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, or Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, JLL Agribusiness.
