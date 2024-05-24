Thinkerbell to spruik Australia's $16b fruit & veg sector in mega deal

One of Australia's trendiest creative agencies - Thinkerbell - has been recruited to champion Australian fruit, nuts and vegetables in a three-year deal with Hort Innovation.
However, the not-for-profit research, development and marketing organisation will not specifically reveal how much the multiple award-winning ad agency will receive after it came up trumps following a competitive tender process.
The agency was named the 2023 B&T Advertising Agency of the Year and Australian Marketing Institute Large Agency of the Year and 2022 Mumbrella Full Service Agency of the Year.
It has also collected gongs for individual campaigns for Furphy beer, Snickers and NRMA Insurance.
Two dozen different produce categories will undergo the Thinkerbell blend of marketing sciences and 'hardcore' creativity for the $16.3 billion horticulture sector through multi-platform grower-funded marketing campaigns.
In responding to questions about what the Thinkerbell team would receive, Hort Innovation chief executive Brett Fifield referred ACM-Agri to a line in its 2022-23 annual report that, while published well before the Thinkerbell arrangement was finalised, is somewhat revealing as to the potential size of the deal.
"Hort Innovation invests in marketing programs for 24 horticulture industries and Thinkerbell is our new partner with industry to deliver them," the statement said.
"Our marketing budget shifts year-to-year depending on levy receipts and how industry advise us to invest based on their priorities. In 2022/23, we invested $21M into a range of activities to drive consumption of fresh produce."
In hiring Thinkerbell, given its size and suite of services, Hort Innovation said it had secured a "strategic partnership", or an holistic, full-service agency service.
This approach aligns with the Rural Research and Development Corporation's new direction, set through its company strategy which identifies accelerating local and global demand as a key priority.
A full-service agency has divisions able to handle retail, branding, owned, paid, earned and creative needs.
It was unknown at the time of writing what other commercial partnerships have ended, what were one-off's or what might be carried over.
The Hort Innovation 2022-23 annual report showed that media agency Atomic Creative was paid $8.5m for the financial year for media work.
Another disruptive integrated agency, TBWA/Eleven, received $3.1m from Hort Innovation through that financial year. The global outfit specialises in social, creative and public relations.
Communications agency Bastion Effect was paid $2.9m.
There were dozens of other entities engaged by Hort Innovation through 2022-23 to support its domestic and international marketing activities.
These who received some of the $21m ranged from $749,000 that went to Direct2Consumer, Sydney-based Bite Communications received $644,000, Melbourne marketing agency Strikeforce AMC ($580,000), Sopexa Japan KK ( $319,000), the Australian Mushroom Growers Association ($280,000), Go Future Media ($209,000), Ink Spiller Communications ($161,000) and Havas Media Taiwan ($82,000).
Mr Fifield said the agreement would deliver maximum value for Australian growers.
"The current challenging landscape for Australian growers demands innovation and adaptability," he said.
"Through this collaboration, we will deliver campaigns that not only promote local produce but also serve as a strong support for our hardworking Australian growers."
Apple and Pear Australia Ltd CEO Phil Turnbull said his organisation was excited by the new direction.
"Built on a clever campaign strategy with strong creative executions, we hope this new campaign will shift the dial for the apple and pear industry and attract consumer attention in the snack foods category," he said.
Thinkerbell chief executive Margie Reid said she was excited about the value Thinkerbell could bring to the horticulture sector.
"Through our evidence-based approach, we will change behaviour and build market share for Hort Innovation's suite of Australian produce both locally and globally," she said.
"We are passionate about creating highly effective work that taps into culture, to not only resonate with the Australian audience, but also ensure that every dollar invested returns maximum value to growers and the industry at large."
