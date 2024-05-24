Farm Online
Thinkerbell to spruik Australia's $16b fruit & veg sector in mega deal

By Jason Gregory
Updated May 24 2024 - 11:24am, first published 11:00am
Thinkerbell aims to drive growth in consumption behaviours for the $16.3 billion horticulture sector through innovative multi-platform grower-funded marketing campaigns. Picture supplied
One of Australia's trendiest creative agencies - Thinkerbell - has been recruited to champion Australian fruit, nuts and vegetables in a three-year deal with Hort Innovation.

