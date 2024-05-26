Two farms near Flinders Ranges offer a second chance to buyers

If you missed out the first time, here's another chance to have a crack at some large-scale farming at the gateway to the Flinders Ranges in SA.
Two farms taking in 1157 hectares (2860 acres) in the Hawker area are being re-offered for sale due to a failed sales contract.
Yendoran and Yappala are being offered together or as single lots in this sales campaign being re-started by Ray White Rural South Australia.
They were previously on the market from September last year.
The farms are Yendoran ( 608ha, 1502 acres) and Yappala (549.5ha, 1358 acres).
Agents suggest the offering presents an opportunity to expand on existing holdings or for a new starter to buy land with the required infrastructure.
They say the area is versatile with the ability for a range of grazing operations with the potential to expand into tourism.
Agents say the properties are "in great heart" with an abundance of native clovers, grasses and bush following a recent history of being destocked and favourable winter rain.
Stock water is secured with a combination of equipped bores and dams.
The fencing is generally considered sound stock condition.
Improvements allow for an independent holding with a three-bedroom homestead enjoying a stunning Flinders Ranges back drop.
Farm improvements include a two-stand shearing shed with yards and sundry shedding.
Average annual rainfall in the region is 304mm.
Expressions of interest close on Monday, June 24.
For more information contact the agents from Ray White Rural SA - Sam Krieg on 0484 288698 and Daniel Schell on 0415 436379.
