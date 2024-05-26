Large Mid North farm block sells for $715 per acre

A good-sized farm holding in the Mid North of SA has sold for $560,000.
The Yatina block takes in 316 hectares (783 acres) with lots of scrub grazing.
At the selling price, the block sold for $715 per acre and is located about 25km north of Jamestown and 8km north west of Yongala.
Just under half the block, or 375 acres, is rated as arable country.
About 20 acres of the farm has been planted with salt bush with balance comprising bush grazing.
The country is said to be flat to gently rising arable land with hills grazing.
Soils across the farm are red/brown loam types.
Water is sourced from two pump equipped bores and a dam.
The block has been fenced into three paddocks with a holding paddock and saltbush paddock.
Improvements include a stone implement shed.
The selling agent was James Wardle from Wardle and Co.
