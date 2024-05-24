Specialist dairy group to provide vital industry connections

In move designed to bolster the state's dairy sector, GRO Rural, in collaboration with the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and Dairy NSW, has unveiled the GRO Rural Dairy Registry.
This platform transcends the traditional directory model, serving as a specialised service that connects NSW dairy farmers with dairy providers based on relevant factors such as location, service, and experience.
This initiative breathes new life into industry support while fostering a sense of community.
Dairy NSW Regional Manager, Paul Van Wel, knows the issues facing dairy farmers.
"Dairy farmers have often spoken of the difficulty of finding local service providers to support their businesses," he said.
"The Gro Rural Dairy Registry aims to make that process easier for the industry to connect to the right support."
Not only is finding the right person an issue for dairy farmers, professionals in dairy have often remained isolated, relying solely on word of mouth.
The GRO Rural Dairy Registry addresses this challenge by providing a centralised hub featuring convenient, cost-free*, and regularly updated contact information for NSW dairy businesses and support services.
This registry allows smaller businesses or contractors the same visibility as the large corporations.
This GRO Rural Dairy Registry aims to facilitate seamless networking and connectivity among service providers and dairy businesses, fostering collaboration and growth opportunities within the industry.
Dairy professionals, including veterinarians, nutritionists, consultants, agronomists and more, can showcase their expertise, availability, and location on the GRO Rural website for dairy-related organisations to easily connect with.
The Storm and Flood Industry Recovery Program (SFIRP) identified that the NSW dairy farmers and stakeholders required a more connected network, with easy access to dairy-specific service providers.
"We envision the GRO Rural Dairy Registry as a 'meeting ground' or a community hub for the NSW dairy industry," said Dimity Smith, Director and Founder of GRO Rural.
"In an industry where connection and networking are paramount, this platform will introduce professionals in dairy and foster collaboration and growth for the industry."
Ken Garner, Manager Dairy, Livestock Systems Branch, Department of Primary Industries commented on the launch of the Dairy Registry.
"In NSW, the dairy industry thrives on collaboration and strong personal connections," he said.
"The SFIRP program highlighted the need to facilitate that collaboration across the dairy service sector to enable service providers to connect with dairy farmers in a more efficient and targeted way.
"The Dairy Registry is aimed at taking collaboration to thenext level by ensuring our farmers have access to the services and support required for current success and future growth."
The registry operates on a subscription-based model for professionals who wish to be listed, while organisations within the dairy sector can access and connect with listed individuals at no cost.
To kick-start this initiative, *the first 50 eligible, NSW dairy service providers will receive their first year's subscription completely free, courtesy of the NSW Government's Storm and Flood Industry Recovery Program in collaboration with NSW DPI Dairy and Dairy NSW.
"This platform connects dairy businesses with available support services, to build stronger industry networks and develop partnerships to help dairy businesses succeed," said Dimity.
Sign up at grorural.com.au.
