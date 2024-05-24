Farm Online
Specialist dairy group to provide vital industry connections

May 24 2024 - 4:00pm
Specialist dairy group to provide vital industry connections
Specialist dairy group to provide vital industry connections

In move designed to bolster the state's dairy sector, GRO Rural, in collaboration with the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and Dairy NSW, has unveiled the GRO Rural Dairy Registry.

