Beef joins forces with overseas farmers to fight deforestation extremism

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
May 27 2024 - 1:00pm
US National Cattlemen's Beef Association representatives Kent Bacus and Mark Eisele at Beef Australia in Rockhampton. Picture Shan Goodwin
Aligning with beef producers globally could give Australia a far stronger foothold in pushing back against one-size-fits-all prescriptive regulation around deforestation, cattle producer leaders say.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

