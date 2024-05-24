Farm Online
MLA shock: 15 staff have been made redundant

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated May 24 2024 - 2:55pm, first published 2:52pm
Big red meat research and development body MLA has made redundant 15 staff.
Big red meat research and development body MLA has made redundant 15 staff.

In a shock move today, red meat's most influential body, Meat & Livestock Australia, has made 15 positions redundant.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

