MLA shock: 15 staff have been made redundant

In a shock move today, red meat's most influential body, Meat & Livestock Australia, has made 15 positions redundant.
It is believed the roles included both relatively high level positions and new positions.
An MLA spokesperson provided this statement: "MLA takes the management of its levy payer funds very seriously and is continuously ensuring that our cost base is fit for purpose and aligned to managing our investment portfolio efficiently and in the most appropriate way.
"In this instance, we have removed a number of roles from the business and we assure our stakeholders that this will not impact our ability to deliver the highest quality service to the industry."
The big red meat research and development corporation had 290 employees before today's announcement, both internationally and domestically. More than half are from a rural background.
The move comes on the eve of the start date for MLA's new managing director, Michael Crowley, who will take up the reins on Monday.
Mr Crowley comes to the role with extensive experience in the industry domestically and internationally, including several senior roles previously with MLA.
His most recent position was as chief executive officer at Herefords Australia.
MLA's last managing director Jason Strong resigned late last year in what was a surprise to many in the industry.
