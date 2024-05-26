Farm Online
'It was unreal': Nuffield scholar's global tour highlights scale, innovation

Rebecca Nadge
Rebecca Nadge
May 26 2024 - 5:00pm
Jack Courts, Wellington, said the overseas tours were fascinating. Picture supplied
A Nuffield scholar who has completed the first round of overseas ventures said the experience was "unreal" and encouraged others to get their applications in for the next round of assessments.

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

