Stand out Liverpool Plains cropping, grazing operation asking $19.5m

Mount Nombi is a high quality 2842 hectare (7022 acres) dryland cropping and grazing operation on the western fringe of NSW's tightly held Liverpool Plains region.
Offered by Singaporean investment company Silverstrand, the predominantly basalt country rises from undulating arable land to timbered hills.
The property features 1400ha (3459 acres) developed for dryland cropping and 1184ha (2926 acres) used for grazing.
The balance of the property is timbered, remnant vegetation also used for grazing.
Timbers include white, yellow, grey and apple box, kurrajong, belah, myall with some pine on the ridges.
Mount Nombi has been growing winter and summer crops including cereals, oilseeds, chickpeas and sorghum as well as running cattle.
Pastures are a combination of native perennial and sub-tropical grasses as well as white and sub clovers.
Water is supplied from three bores that are equipped with diesel and solar pumps.
The extensive reticulated water system is supported by a number of creeks and dams.
Working improvements include cattle yards, sheep yards, workshops/machinery sheds, 2500 tonnes of grain storage, and an airstrip with a hangar.
Quality accommodation includes the five bedroom Mount Nombi homestead (circa 1904) as well as two additional dwellings.
There is also said to be the potential for carbon and biodiversity offsets.
Mount Nombi is being offered for sale through LAWD for $19.5 million.
Contact Col Medway, 0428 481 243, and George Barton, 0473 613 332, LAWD.
