Greens leader Adam Bandt outlines demands for Labor's energy plan

Dana Daniel
By Dana Daniel
May 26 2024 - 12:48pm
Greens leader Adam Bandt has signalled that the minor party will push for state-owned enterprises to play a role in the Albanese government's green energy plan, which aims to get Australia back on track towards net zero.

