Greens leader Adam Bandt outlines demands for Labor's energy plan

Greens leader Adam Bandt has signalled that the minor party will push for state-owned enterprises to play a role in the Albanese government's green energy plan, which aims to get Australia back on track towards net zero.
Asked if the Greens would support the government's $22.7 billion Future Made in Australia plan, Mr Bandt said his party would "look at the legislation" expected to be introduced into Parliament next month.
He declined to commit to supporting the interventionist ten-year plan to transform Australia into a "green energy superpower", which includes tax credits for green hydrogen and critical minerals.
"Are they going to create the same kind of problems for critical minerals that they've created for gas where Australia is awash with the stuff, but it's all going overseas and there's not enough left for us to make the transition?" Mr Bandt told ABC Insiders on Sunday.
"Does the public get an ownership stake in the corporations that we're going to be putting the money into ... Government and public ownership of these critical industries in the future is going to be very important to avoid making the same mistakes that Labor has made with gas, where they allow the big corporations to do whatever they like and all of a sudden, it creates a series of problems."
Mr Bandt would not say how the Greens would tackle the energy market turmoil that prompted NSW Premier Chris Minns to intervene on Thursday with a $450 million offer to extend the Origin-owned Eraring coal-fired power station's life to 2027, to ensure the state can keep the lights on.
"This isn't about Labor keeping the lights on. This is about Labor making the floods and fires worse," he said.
"Coal and gas are the main causes of the climate crisis. And this is what happens when a government talks a big game on renewables, but then spends their time expanding coal and gas."
The Australian Energy Market Operator has warned of blackouts as renewable projects in NSW have stalled, and temporarily capped wholesale prices earlier this month after a series of shocks pushed up costs.
While he had no immediate solution to the crisis, Mr Bandt criticised the federal government for keeping coal and gas in the nation's energy system.
"[It] slows down the transition to renewables," he said.
The Albanese government legislated in 2022 its targets to lower emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 and to achieve net zero by 2050.
An ambitious target to hit 82 per cent renewable energy by 2030 was also set, but not legislated.
It became clear late last year that these targets were unlikely to be met, and the Future Made in Australia plan in the federal budget aims to turn the ship around.
But the government has also backed gas beyond 2050, with a strategy that locks in its use to underpin renewables, power manufacturing and support the energy transitions of Australia's trade partners.
Mr Bandt said continuing to back fossil fuel industries sent "mixed messages [and] sucks up money and labour" that could be focused on renewables.
"We're seeing increasingly here that if you have your foot on the accelerator and the brake at the same time, you go nowhere," he said.
"Labor could have spent the last two years getting solar panels people's roofs and batteries in people's homes - especially renters, in a way that would cut power bills and make the grid more reliable.
"Instead, they've spend their time opening 13 new coal and gas projects."
Mr Bandt also refused to say whether the Greens supported a cut to net overseas migration, which the federal government and opposition have both promised to varying degrees, as a fix to the housing crisis.
"I'm not going to give you a yes or no and I'll tell you why. When a renter turns up to an auction, their opposition is not someone who has come here from another country seeking a better life; it's a wealthy property investor with a big fat cheque in their pocket from Anthony Albanese that they use to push up the price," he said.
"Labor and Liberal are engaged in a migrant-bashing race to the bottom as a distraction from the real issues facing this country."
The Greens leader declined to back a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict, saying only that "Israelis and Palestinians are both equally entitled to live in peace and security and exercise their rights to self-determination in accordance with international law."
"What we support is the international community getting behind and stopping the invasion, stopping of the occupation of the Palestinian territories," he said.
Mr Bandt condemned an antisemitic graffiti attack on a Jewish school in Melbourne.
When asked if he agreed that Hamas is a terrorist organisation that needs to be dismantled, the Greens leader would only say that the group was "listed as a terrorist organisation".
He declined to voice support for the terrorist group's listing but said: "We're not arguing to change that" but that "the Palestinian civilians do not, cannot be collectively punished."
"We've said from the very beginning, from the first moment that this got debated in Parliament - no to anti-Semitism, no to Islamophobia, no to the invasion," Mr Bandt said.
"We're at a critical point where what happens in the coming few weeks may determine whether tens of thousands more people die."
