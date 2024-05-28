More mixed pricing in sheepmeat space

Heavy lambs from 24 to 26kg sold from $166 to $186/head and gained $3 on limited numbers and averaged 690c/kg. Heavy lambs to 30kg ranged from $184 to $215 and extra heavy weights $217 to $242/head or range from 670c to 700c/kg. Light Merino hoggets mainly sold from $63 to $110 and heavy Dorpers reached $157/head.

