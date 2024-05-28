Wimmera town's historic pub back on the market with a new price

A Wimmera icon is back on the market with the sale of the old Minyip Hotel.
"Built in 1908, if only the walls could talk, there would have been some brilliant stories told at this bar," suggest the selling agents from Horsham Real Estate.
The two-storey brick pub is on the market again this time with a suggested selling price of $529,000.
Located 50km north-east of Horsham and 30km south-east of Warracknabeal, the Minyip landmark has wrought iron lacework on its verandahs, balcony and even imposing gargoyles.
Agent Nola Brown said it was a reluctant sale by its current owner.
The owners had listed with property with other agents in an attempt to sell it late last year.
"This property has so much scope and potential for you to live in and operate a very exciting business ... there is so much opportunity awaiting," Ms Brown said.
Located on a large 5057 square metre block in the main street of the town, the last official census showed Minyip's population was just over 500 people.
The old Commercial Hotel has high ceilings, leadlight windows and a large bar area.
It has working fireplaces and access to a large outdoor area utilised as a beer garden.
Located on the opposite side of the bar is the large dining area featuring another open fireplace and pressed metal ceilings and ornate details.
This area joins another large entertaining room said to be ideal for large functions.
Across the hall is a catering kitchen with walk in panty.
The large timber staircase leads to a manager's residence with adjoining office, plus 14 bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Outside there is sundry shedding which agents suggest has the potential to be converted in more guest rooms.
There is a liquor licence in place with a 1am council approval, with permits for accommodation and food service.
For more information contact Nola Brown from Horsham Real Estate on 0418 504855.
Horsham Real Estate also have the town's even older bank on the market as well.
Built way back in 1888, the original metal vault is still in place with the property listed for sale at $497,000.
