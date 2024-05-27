Farm Online
Dairy farm family plans for future with invitational showcase Jersey sale

May 27 2024 - 4:09pm
Daniel, Sandra and the late Robert Bacon with some of the quality Brookbora cows. Picture supplied
A northern Victorian dairy is poised to host one of the most exciting Jersey cattle sales to hit the market this year.

