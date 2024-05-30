Models predict neutral IOD to increase inland rainfall

Models also vary a little as far as the Indian Ocean is concerned. Most indicate a trend towards a positive Indian Ocean Dipole during winter, although at least the UK model goes for neutrality. This could be important over the next two months, especially as regards the frequency of the prefrontal north west cloud bands which can be responsible for much of the rainfall west of the ranges in NSW and Queensland and north of the ranges in Victoria. The first north west cloud band is crossing Australia at the moment, but the frequency of such events will decrease if the IOD goes more positive.