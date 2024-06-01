Farm Online
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Lift in global values driving Australian prices

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
June 1 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lift in global values driving Australian prices
Lift in global values driving Australian prices

A lift in international wheat futures markets and a weaker Australian dollar provided a positive lead to Australian grain prices last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.