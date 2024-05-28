Farm Online
Cattle supply ramps up; what that is doing to the market

By Shan Goodwin
May 28 2024 - 10:15am
Cattle supply is on the increase, but most commentators are describing the market as relatively stable at the moment.
Cattle supply has kicked up strongly with yardings nationally hitting one of their highest levels for 2024 and the market has reacted accordingly, with prices across most categories dropping.

