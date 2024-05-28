Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Movement in the mutton space

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
May 29 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There have been some positive movements in the mutton market. File picture.
There have been some positive movements in the mutton market. File picture.

Saleyard sheep prices have continued to trend upwards, with the national mutton indicator reaching above 300c for the first time since February.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.