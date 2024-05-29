Farm Online
Home/Beef

UK beef potential left untapped, traders say it will be a 'slow burn'

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
May 29 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The famed Hill & Szrok in London, which specialises in free range meat and produce from small family-run British farms. Photo by Samuel Regan-Asante on Unsplash.
The famed Hill & Szrok in London, which specialises in free range meat and produce from small family-run British farms. Photo by Samuel Regan-Asante on Unsplash.

Lack of cattle supply and strong competition from other global buyers has held back the potential of what is widely considered one of the best trade deals the beef industry has struck, the free trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.