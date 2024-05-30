Meat science students come up with novel ways to cut processing costs

Waterproof film was also the aim of another group looking at the potential use of collagen derived from low-value hides and other sources. Their project sought to extract the collagen using enzymatic hydrolysis and then drying and macerating the product into particles small enough to be spray-applied onto carton interiors. The cartons were proposed to be used for frozen meat and trim, reducing the risk of plastic entrapment during further processing and negating the need to have extended waterproof properties.