Big border farm group for sale after a 'perfect start' to the season

A big farm aggregation near the NSW/Queensland border is back on the market.
Postmans Aggregation comprises four properties taking in 3497 hectares (8641 acres) at Warialda on the edge of the "Golden Triangle" region in the Gwydir district of north-west NSW.
Several of the aggregation's properties which comprise - Postmans, Brentwood, Yarran and Yarran West - were involved in the breakup of Ceres Agriculture back in 2018 which at the time was one of the biggest beef and cropping aggregations in the nation.
Vendor Alistair Michel said Postmans was experiencing a perfect season with barley already planted.
"We've certainly had one of our best ever starts to the year, and the aggregation has a good mix of soil types that provide options for planting windows for farming," Mr Michel said.
"There's plenty of opportunity because it's suited to a mix of farming or grazing for sheep and cattle, and it's a good safe area for rainfall and temperature."
Ceres Agricultural Company was formed in 2012 with the merging of assets of Pegela Pastoral Company and Singapore-based Duxton Asset Management. Pegela was established in 2003 by former stockbroker Garrick Hawkins.
Ceres Agriculture once held 15 properties across 33,000ha in the Northwest Slopes and Central Tablelands and was placed into voluntary administration in 2019.
The sale carried a price tag of about $200 million.
No suggested selling price has been listed by LAWD for the current sale of the Postmans Aggregation which once came under the umbrella with Ceres of the historic Gunyerwarildi Station, bought by Allied Beef in 2021.
Agents suggest a key feature of the Postmans Aggregation is the ability to pivot quickly in alignment with season and commodity prices.
The Golden Triangle moniker comes from the region's reputation as a strong and consistent agricultural performer, due to premium soils and consistent rainfall.
The Postmans properties are 32km from Warialda and about 100km to Moree and Goondiwindi (Qld).
The aggregation has a carrying capacity of 21,000 DSE and an average annual rainfall of 685mm, with 62 per cent of the land area under dryland cultivation.
The livestock enterprise is currently running 590 mixed breeders and 630 yearling trade cattle to utilise excess feed on the grazing country.
That land includes 465ha of improved pastures and 848ha of native grasses.
This is supported by a number of cattle yards featuring water connections, ramps and crushes, and with holding capacities ranging from 70 to 1000 head.
The aggregation ranges from gently sloping to undulating open grazing country with a small amount of timber, and soils consisting of heavy black self-mulching to chocolate brown with sections of red basalt.
A comprehensive record of crop yields is available for the past three years and the 2024 cropping plan includes 1540ha of barley, 140ha of feed barley, 36ha oats/lucerne and 172ha of fallow.
The aggregation boasts secure water including three bores, 24 catchment dams and a 200 megalitre storage dam.
Water is pumped from the bores to 12 tanks and reticulated to 34 strategically located concrete troughs.
Farm improvements include sundry machinery sheds, grain silos and two woolsheds which are currently unequipped, but have access to power.
Three home are located on the aggregation including the recently renovated four-bedroom Brentwood Homestead, a three-bedroom house at Yarran, and the historic circa 1880 three-bedroom Postmans Homestead boasting hand-built stone walls, which agents said would benefit from renovation.
LAWD director George Barton said the aggregation was a versatile asset in a premium location.
"The extensive fencing and laneways, multiple secure water sources and state-of-the-art cattle handling facilities coupled with exceptional cropping land gives the owner of Postmans Aggregation the ability to pivot with the seasons," Mr Barton said.
"It also benefits from close proximity to grain receival sites at Croppa Creek, Biniguy and Moree, livestock selling centres at Inverell, Glen Innes and Armidale, abattoirs at Inverell and Tamworth and feedlots at Inverell, Croppa Creek and Glen Innes."
Postmans Aggregation is for sale by expression of interest closing Thursday, July 11.
For more information contact the agents from LAWD - George Barton on 0473 613332 and Simon Cudmore on 0433 160413.
