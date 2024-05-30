Tractor & Machinery Association of Australia heads to MCG for conference

The Tractor & Machinery Association of Australia's annual conference returns to Melbourne this year, with a focus on helping the industry to become more robust and resilient in key areas of change for the sector.
The conference will be staged in the iconic grounds of the MCG on Thursday, July 18, with acclaimed speakers from across Australia featuring in the line-up.
With AI technology and autonomous vehicles at the industry's doorstep, Dr Sigfredo Fuentes will present an overview on how the introduction of these machines affects the industry and how farm machinery dealerships should prepare for their imminent arrival.
Dr Sigfredo Fuentes is a Distinguished Professor within the Faculty of Excellence, Tecnologico de Monterrey, Mexico, and an Associate Professor in Digital Agriculture, Food and Wine Sciences (DAFW) at the School of Agriculture, Food and Ecosystem Sciences (SAFES) in the Faculty of Science, University of Melbourne. He's a Chief Investigator in the Australian Research Council - awarded Centre of Excellence (2023-2030) in Plants for Space.
Another speaker is David Rains, who is one of Australia's most experienced and awarded financial advisers with more than 30 years of industry experience. He works for Shadforth Financial in both the Sydney and Melbourne offices and has been recognised in Top 100 financial advisers in Australia, in association with Barron's in 2018, 2020,2022 and 2023.
Mr Rains will share his expertise and insights on designing the best financial future and planning to retire well including:
Other topics to be covered during the conference include looking into the industry's future, safety issues in the workplace, local marketing tips along with the annual State of the Industry report from Kynetec, and the popular economic update from Westpac's Justin Smirk.
Tickets for the conference are now on sale. Visit www.tma.asn.au for more information.
