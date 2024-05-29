Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Western Australian dairy industry hears about ways to be more resilient

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
May 29 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad (left), Kelly-Brae, Boyanup, Gay and Vin Scott, Ashvale Pastoral, Boyanup, and Western Dairy extension officer India Brockman, Busselton, at the 2024 Dairy Innovation Day last week.
Brad (left), Kelly-Brae, Boyanup, Gay and Vin Scott, Ashvale Pastoral, Boyanup, and Western Dairy extension officer India Brockman, Busselton, at the 2024 Dairy Innovation Day last week.

Resilience refers to the ability to cope with and recover from adversity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.