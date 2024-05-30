Wamba farms at Chinchilla offer cropping, feedlot and piggery for sale

A farm aggregation for sale near Chinchilla in Qld will intrigue buyers with all the money earners this operation has assembled over three generations.
The Wamba Aggregation, which is for sale for the time in more than a century, offers quality grazing country for backgrounding plus also intensive operations like a piggery and cattle feedlot.
The Wamba farms are at Hopeland in the Western Downs and take in 753 hectares (1861 acres).
Offered for after being owned by the same family since 1907, the farms are being offered with three options for buyers.
Option one is to buy the farm as a whole across the 753ha, option two is part of Wamba on 532ha and option three is part of Wamba on 221ha.
Joint agents say the offering presents versatile opportunities of quality award winning farming country, cattle feedlot, piggery and backgrounding production between the regional centres of Chinchilla and Dalby.
Located 22km south of Chinchilla, 82km north-west of Dalby and 168km north-west of Toowoomba the property is principally Brigalow, Belah slightly undulating running down onto Box and Wilga creek flats.
The cultivated land has been levelled comprising grey and black cracking clays soil sown to wheat, barley with fallow from sorghum crops.
Improved pastures consist of Bambatsi, Rhodes, Buffel, Wyncacia, Premium Ditchateria and natural grasses.
Water is sourced from one large dam plus a number of smaller dams and two bores with frontage to the Wambo Creek (48 megalitre allocation) on the southern boundary.
The piggery houses grower pigs and 1700 breeder stock.
The cattle feedlot has capacity for 1500.
Farm improvements at Wamba include a four-bedroom weatherboard home, five-bay vehicle shed, workshop, former dairy timber, raised barn, hay shed and 30 tonne weighbridge.
The piggery consists of a dry sow shed with feed mix area, farrowing shed (86 stalls), two straw based eco shelters, small grower shed, effluent ponds and various silos.
The cattle yards are steel and timber with a covered work area, Arrow crush, five-way draft and a capacity for 250 head.
The feedlot comprises 16 pens, a large hay shed, silage areas, silos, Rollermill, concrete feed bunks and concrete water troughs.
Improvements at Wylie include a three-bedroom weatherboard home, barn, smaller set of cattle yards, bore, pump on Wambo Creek plus a gas well, sundry shedding, silos.
Improvements on "Lot 103" include a four-bedroom weatherboard home and shed.
Expressions of interest close on Wednesday, July 3.
For more information contact the agents Jon Kingston (Elders Chinchilla) on 0409 057596, Roger Lyne (Eastern Rural Dalby) on 0427 698866 and Andrew Kirtley (Eastern Rural Dalby) on 0400 598866.
