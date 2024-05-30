Farm Online
Home/Beef

Unfair to compare Brittany Higgins with live-ex class action, Watt says

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
May 30 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt at Beef Australia in Rockhampton this month. Photo Shan Goodwin.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt at Beef Australia in Rockhampton this month. Photo Shan Goodwin.

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has told a senates hearing in Canberra his government can not look taxpayers in the eye and ask them to pay hundreds of millions of dollars for a claim a Federal Court judge described as absurd.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.