Border restrictions eased as foot-and-mouth cases fall in Indonesia

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated June 4 2024 - 2:42pm, first published 1:20pm
Australia's valuable cattle industry has been on high alert with big biosecurity risks on the doorstep. Image by Shutterstock.
The Australian government will ease strict biosecurity measures slapped on Indonesian travellers two years ago with the number of reported foot-and-mouth cases in that country having "stabilised".

