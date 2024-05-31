Deer poachers unmasked by DNA testing of their trophy heads

Hunting officials are now using DNA profiling to catch deer poachers in Victoria.
DNA is being sampled from hog deer heads popularly kept as trophies to discover whether they had been illegally killed.
The small hog deer are a highly valued game species in Victoria, with licensed hunters permitted to harvest one male (stag) and one female (hind) during an annual hunting season.
The state's Game Management Authority has used DNA technology on six taxidermied hog deer heads and two capped skulls.
The trophies were seized after a search warrant was executed on a man's property near Launching Place, about 50km east of Melbourne.
The man later admitted in court of being in illegal possession of the deer, the GMA said.
He was given a good behaviour bond for the crime and the heads and capped skulls were forfeited.
Hair and tissue samples were taken from the trophy heads, some believed to be 15 years old, to discover where the deer came from.
GMA compliance and intelligence director, Zac Powell said the man did not have a valid game licence endorsed to hunt deer.
The man had not received hog deer tags and had not been authorised to participate in Victoria's balloted season, Mr Powell said.
"The results showed some of the hog deer had been illegally taken from Snake Island in Gippsland, which can only be hunted during the annual ballot period using assigned tags." Mr Powell said.
The Snake Island ballot is both highly restricted and highly contested by hunters.
"People hunting hog deer during the season or ballot period must have a valid Victorian Game Licence for deer and obtain hog deer tags to affix to each deer harvested," Mr Powell said.
Hunters and the community are urged to report illegal hunting to the GMA through its website or by calling 136 186.
The DNA profiling system was developed for both wildlife forensic science and population research by a PhD candidate at La Trobe University who was co-funded by the GMA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.