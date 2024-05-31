Farm Online
US-Australia alliance strong in face of Trump verdict

By Kat Wong
May 31 2024 - 10:31am
Donald Trump has been found guilty on 34 criminal counts. (AP PHOTO)
Australia will remain a close ally to the United States regardless of its leader, senior politicians say after second-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump was found guilty over criminal hush money charges.

