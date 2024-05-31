Farm Online
Riverina leads the way on rain but valuable totals for croppers across the country

Gregor Heard
Gregor Heard
May 31 2024 - 3:01pm
Further good rain is expected over the next eight days. Source BOM.
The Riverina led the way in terms of rainfall totals in a series of rainbands over the country's grain belt over the past five days, but croppers in other regions are smiling after finally receiving enough to get crops out of the ground.

