Riverina leads the way on rain but valuable totals for croppers across the country

The Riverina led the way in terms of rainfall totals in a series of rainbands over the country's grain belt over the past five days, but croppers in other regions are smiling after finally receiving enough to get crops out of the ground.
Falls in the Riverina were generally 25-40mm, with centres such as Wagga Wagga totalling 30mm, which has been welcomed by grain growers, who after good falls earlier in autumn were starting to dry up.
Much of Western Australia has had a drink and there is the potential for further medium totals early next week.
The heaviest rainfall was centred on the state's south-west but even in the central wheatbelt there was close to 20mm and the Midwest, between Geraldton and Perth had 5-15mm, which will help establish crops.
Early next week there is the potential for a further 5-20mm over much of the state's agricultural area.
South Australia has been the driest of the major cropping states and recorded the lowest tallies during the week's rain.
There was generally 5-10mm, which should be enough to germinate crops, however farmers have said they will need more to constitute a true break.
Isolated parts of the Mid North, along with the exposed Adelaide Hills had totals around 15-25mm.
In western Victoria there were totals of 10-15mm over much of the west of the state, with isolated higher totals in parts of the Mallee.
It is expected to be sufficient to germinate crops, although farmers are hoping for some form of follow up over the next couple of weeks.
Cropping areas east of Bendigo received 15-30mm, while further east again into elevated areas there was in excess of 50mm.
Queensland croppers are looking at a front set to move through tonight which has the potential to deliver 10-20mm and could consolidate what has been an excellent start to the winter cropping season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.