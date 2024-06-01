Farm Online
Home/Opinion

Dangerous precedent set in live sheep ban

By Kelly Freeman Is the Managing Director of Nutrien Ag Solutions
June 2 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Freeman is the managing director of Nutrien Ag Solutions. Picture supplied.
Kelly Freeman is the managing director of Nutrien Ag Solutions. Picture supplied.

While our farming sector is powered by passion, the industry is built on a firm foundation of science, evidence, and fact.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.