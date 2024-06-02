Big stretch of private beach for sale right on the border

With tiles on the walls and animal skins on the floor this home is hardly your typical beach shack.
It has all the beach vibes with its own 1300 metres of private ocean frontage offering loads of privacy right on the SA/Victorian border.
This rarity is located on 24 hectares (60 acres) of land at Wye, between Nelson in Victoria and Port MacDonnell, the most southerly town in SA and self-proclaimed rock lobster capital.
Selling agents from Malseeds Real Estate felt free to market the offer as "your own slice of paradise", as it is actually located on Paradise Road and on the market for around $1.5 million.
The three-bedroom home is in the middle of the property, free from neighbours, and offers unrivalled views of the Southern Ocean from the living room.
The off-the-grid property has a large solar array with lots of shedding.
The Mount Gambier Limestone home features a large open living, dining, and kitchen which is the hub of the home, with a slow combustion wood fire.
The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances as well as a large oven and large pantry.
The home has marble and granite flooring across the home with double-glazed windows throughout.
For more information contact Jason Malseed on 0419 032795.
