Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Big stretch of private beach for sale right on the border

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 2 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

With tiles on the walls and animal skins on the floor this home is hardly your typical beach shack.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.