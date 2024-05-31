Farm Online
Dry start to winter but BOM forecasts wet finish

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated May 31 2024 - 4:32pm, first published 3:34pm
The BOM is forecasting a wet end to winter and start to spring, with this map of predicted July to September rainfall showing many areas predicted to see above median falls.
The BOM is forecasting a wet end to winter and start to spring, with this map of predicted July to September rainfall showing many areas predicted to see above median falls.

Conditions across Australia are likely to remain on the dry side for the start of winter but many regions will end up with above average rainfall by the end of August according to long-term Bureau of Meteorology forecasts.

