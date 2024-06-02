New project to make the most of HRZs

A joint project between Field Applied Research Australia (FAR Australia) and the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) has set ambitious targets to transform on-farm profitability for wheat and barley growers in the high-rainfall zones of Australia.
The project aims to close the gap between actual crop yields and the profitability possibilities in these zones.
Australian HRZ yields often lag behind comparable rainfall zones internationally, with the threat of sharp hot snaps through the spring a major impediment.
However, the joint project hopes to change that.
"Our goal is that by 2027, wheat and barley growers in high-rainfall zones will have the motivation, agronomic support and knowledge required to implement management practices that help close the yield gap while maximising profit," said Rebekah Starick, GRDC grower relations manager - south.
To achieve this, seven innovation and benchmarking hubs will be strategically located across key high-rainfall zones including the south coast of Western Australia, south-eastern South Australia, southern Victoria, Tasmania and southern New South Wales.
These hubs will serve as centres where growers can learn innovative agronomic practices that will lead to increased profitability on farm.
The FAR team is also up for the challenge.
"At FAR Australia, we are committed to empowering cereal farmers to maximise their on-farm profitability while promoting sustainable agricultural practices," said Rachel Hamilton, FAR Australia communications and events manager, who will lead the work.
"As part of this hyper profitable crops initiative, 17 discussion groups will be developed across these high-rainfall zone regions," Ms Hamilton said.
In addition to the discussion groups, through benchmarking on-farm paddock performance and supporting smaller specific hyper profitable crop trials, growers will also have the opportunity to fine-tune their management practices.
To assist with the on-farm benchmarking, FAR Australia has partnered with regional farming systems groups who will provide project officers in their respective regions to work closely with these growers to obtain input and operational data.
The initiative also includes the development of a comprehensive high-rainfall zone cropping manual, providing growers with valuable insights and case studies to guide their future decision-making.
There will be a total $2.27 million invested in the project, with a view to further bolstering yields in what is some of Australia's most productive and reliable cropping country.
