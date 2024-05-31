Farm Online
US, Europe consider vaccinating workers for bird flu

By Julie Steenhuysen and Jennifer Rigby
May 31 2024 - 7:00pm
US officials in March reported the first outbreak of the H5N1 virus in dairy cattle. (AP PHOTO)
The United States and Europe are taking steps to acquire or manufacture H5N1 bird flu vaccines to protect at-risk poultry and dairy workers, veterinarians and lab technicians, government officials say, moves influenza experts say could curb the threat of a pandemic.

