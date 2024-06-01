Farm Online
Updated

Airport chaos continues as nearly 60 flights canned

By Savannah Meacham
Updated June 1 2024 - 1:52pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Problems with fuel supply have caused the cancellation of several flights in or out of Perth. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)
Problems with fuel supply have caused the cancellation of several flights in or out of Perth. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)

Chaos is continuing to plague travellers at Perth Airport as nearly 60 flights have been cancelled due to a significant fuel supply issue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.