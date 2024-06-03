Farm Online
Home/Property

Quality freehold buffel grass property running more than 450 cows

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 3 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Totrara has recently been operated as a breeding operation, running more than 450 cows. Picture supplied
Totrara has recently been operated as a breeding operation, running more than 450 cows. Picture supplied

Totara is a 4029 hectare (9955 acres) freehold property that has a good cover of buffel and native grasses backed by herbages including trefoil clovers and crows foot in season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.